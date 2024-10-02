IG Islamabad holds law and order meeting at CPO

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired an important meeting on Wednesday at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the law-and-order situation in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired an important meeting on Wednesday at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the law-and-order situation in the Federal capital.

According to a police statement, the meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, and other senior police officers.

He said the officers provided the IGP with a detailed briefing on the security measures in place to maintain law and order.

DIG said all possible measures will be taken to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property in Islamabad, and to preserve peace and tranquility in the city.

He further said the Islamabad Police will leave no stone unturned to make the federal capital a cradle of peace, urging citizens to cooperate by reporting any suspicious activities through the emergency helpline Pucar-15 or the ICT-15 app, he added.

