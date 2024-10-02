Open Menu

IG Islamabad Holds Law And Order Meeting At CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM

IG Islamabad holds law and order meeting at CPO

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired an important meeting on Wednesday at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the law-and-order situation in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired an important meeting on Wednesday at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the law-and-order situation in the Federal capital.

According to a police statement, the meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, and other senior police officers.

He said the officers provided the IGP with a detailed briefing on the security measures in place to maintain law and order.

DIG said all possible measures will be taken to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property in Islamabad, and to preserve peace and tranquility in the city.

He further said the Islamabad Police will leave no stone unturned to make the federal capital a cradle of peace, urging citizens to cooperate by reporting any suspicious activities through the emergency helpline Pucar-15 or the ICT-15 app, he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Nasir All

Recent Stories

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May- ..

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case

3 minutes ago
 3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

5 minutes ago
 Experts demand effective planning for Astola Islan ..

Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..

5 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Ma ..

Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel price ..

Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari

5 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah G ..

Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs

10 minutes ago
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Ra ..

Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA

10 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal ..

IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case

10 minutes ago
 Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent r ..

Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Police conduct search and strike operation in DIK ..

Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan

10 minutes ago
 Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warr ..

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

18 minutes ago
 'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan