IG Islamabad Holds Law And Order Meeting At CPO
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired an important meeting on Wednesday at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the law-and-order situation in the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired an important meeting on Wednesday at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the law-and-order situation in the Federal capital.
According to a police statement, the meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, and other senior police officers.
He said the officers provided the IGP with a detailed briefing on the security measures in place to maintain law and order.
DIG said all possible measures will be taken to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property in Islamabad, and to preserve peace and tranquility in the city.
He further said the Islamabad Police will leave no stone unturned to make the federal capital a cradle of peace, urging citizens to cooperate by reporting any suspicious activities through the emergency helpline Pucar-15 or the ICT-15 app, he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case3 minutes ago
-
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang5 minutes ago
-
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservation5 minutes ago
-
Malik criticizes PTI for disrupting economic activity in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari5 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs10 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA10 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case10 minutes ago
-
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi10 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan10 minutes ago
-
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused18 minutes ago