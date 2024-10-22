Open Menu

IG Islamabad Holds Online Open Court To Grievances Public Grievances

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 08:31 PM

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held an online khuli kachehri in his office from 12:00 p.m. to 01:00 p.m. on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held an online khuli kachehri in his office from 12:00 p.m. to 01:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A public relation officer told APP; citizens were provided with a telephone number during the E-Khuli Kachehri.

He said IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi personally listened to the issues raised by citizens, and the AIG Investigations/ Complaints was also present on the occasion.

During the kachehri, IGP listened to telephone calls from citizens and assigned relevant senior police officers to promptly resolve their issues, he said.

Citizens raised concerns regarding personal matters, delays in FIR registration, incomplete investigations, car and motorcycle thefts, and other issues, he added.

IG Rizvi emphasized that delays in case investigations would not be tolerated, and all police officers were instructed to conduct thorough investigations.

Moreover, IG mentioned that professional beggars would be eradicated, and legal action would be taken against them.

He said measures would also be implemented to combat dacoits and robberies, and effective patrolling would be increased.

The protection of citizens' lives and property is paramount, the IG Rizvi said, and Islamabad Police will take firm action against criminals.

Rizvi stressed that maximum arrests of proclaimed offenders, criminals, and court absconders would be made.

IG Rizvi expressed his determination to ensure the peace and tranquility of the Federal capital would not be compromised by anyone.

He said efforts would be made to eliminate the land mafia, drug dealers, and extortionists from the city.

IG also emphasized that drug abuse would not be allowed to proliferate, and under no circumstances would criminals be permitted to jeopardize the future of the younger generation.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that complaints from citizens against police officers are taken very seriously. However, he emphasized that Islamabad Police is a force of martyrs and heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of citizens’ lives, property, and dignity.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reiterated that no corrupt element would be tolerated within this organization of martyrs and heroes. Corruption, abuse of authority, and misconduct toward citizens would be dealt with through stringent disciplinary action, IG added.

As a result, citizens praised the IG Rizvi via social media for this initiative of holding an online Khuli Kachehri. He mentioned that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering friendly relations between the public and the police.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi assured that Islamabad Police would leave no stone unturned in protecting the lives and property of its citizens.

IG Rizvi concluded by stating that the fundamental objective of these online Khuli Kachehris is to bridge the gap between the police and the public, ensure that complaints reach senior police officers, and ensure the prompt resolution of their issues.

Moreover, thousands of citizens viewed the khuli kachehri online and expressed their views on various social media platforms./APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Resolution Police Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Car Nasir Criminals FIR All From Court P

Recent Stories

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

25 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

25 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

25 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

25 minutes ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

22 seconds ago
 Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic ..

Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic Sea base: ministry

25 seconds ago
Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions Lea ..

Oscar helps Shanghai kickstart Asian Champions League campaign

27 seconds ago
 PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari

PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari

28 seconds ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

13 minutes ago
 US 'very close' to soft landing, IMF chief economi ..

US 'very close' to soft landing, IMF chief economist says

13 minutes ago
 US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock ma ..

US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock market sentiment

13 minutes ago
 US, Europe economies diverge after pandemic as war ..

US, Europe economies diverge after pandemic as war rages

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan