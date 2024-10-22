IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held an online khuli kachehri in his office from 12:00 p.m. to 01:00 p.m. on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held an online khuli kachehri in his office from 12:00 p.m. to 01:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A public relation officer told APP; citizens were provided with a telephone number during the E-Khuli Kachehri.

He said IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi personally listened to the issues raised by citizens, and the AIG Investigations/ Complaints was also present on the occasion.

During the kachehri, IGP listened to telephone calls from citizens and assigned relevant senior police officers to promptly resolve their issues, he said.

Citizens raised concerns regarding personal matters, delays in FIR registration, incomplete investigations, car and motorcycle thefts, and other issues, he added.

IG Rizvi emphasized that delays in case investigations would not be tolerated, and all police officers were instructed to conduct thorough investigations.

Moreover, IG mentioned that professional beggars would be eradicated, and legal action would be taken against them.

He said measures would also be implemented to combat dacoits and robberies, and effective patrolling would be increased.

The protection of citizens' lives and property is paramount, the IG Rizvi said, and Islamabad Police will take firm action against criminals.

Rizvi stressed that maximum arrests of proclaimed offenders, criminals, and court absconders would be made.

IG Rizvi expressed his determination to ensure the peace and tranquility of the Federal capital would not be compromised by anyone.

He said efforts would be made to eliminate the land mafia, drug dealers, and extortionists from the city.

IG also emphasized that drug abuse would not be allowed to proliferate, and under no circumstances would criminals be permitted to jeopardize the future of the younger generation.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that complaints from citizens against police officers are taken very seriously. However, he emphasized that Islamabad Police is a force of martyrs and heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of citizens’ lives, property, and dignity.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reiterated that no corrupt element would be tolerated within this organization of martyrs and heroes. Corruption, abuse of authority, and misconduct toward citizens would be dealt with through stringent disciplinary action, IG added.

As a result, citizens praised the IG Rizvi via social media for this initiative of holding an online Khuli Kachehri. He mentioned that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering friendly relations between the public and the police.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi assured that Islamabad Police would leave no stone unturned in protecting the lives and property of its citizens.

IG Rizvi concluded by stating that the fundamental objective of these online Khuli Kachehris is to bridge the gap between the police and the public, ensure that complaints reach senior police officers, and ensure the prompt resolution of their issues.

Moreover, thousands of citizens viewed the khuli kachehri online and expressed their views on various social media platforms./APP-rzr-mkz