Open Menu

IG Islamabad Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM

IG Islamabad holds open court to address public grievances

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Monday.

During the open court, he listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns, a police spokesman told APP.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit was their top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for my citizens, the IG said.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, the IG said that the ICT Police was taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, he said all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir All Top Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

2 minutes ago
 No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, sit ..

No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN

2 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed election ..

Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwin ..

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

19 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

19 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

19 minutes ago
EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

24 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

24 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

24 minutes ago
 Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

24 minutes ago
 Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

2 minutes ago
 Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-qual ..

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan