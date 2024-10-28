IG Islamabad Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Monday.
During the open court, he listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns, a police spokesman told APP.
Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit was their top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for my citizens, the IG said.
Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.
He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.
On this occasion, the IG said that the ICT Police was taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.
Moreover, he said all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.
