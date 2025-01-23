IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate police performance

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has initiated the second phase to evaluate the performance of the Islamabad Police and its various units, with a focus on public-centric policing and improved operational efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has initiated the second phase to evaluate the performance of the Islamabad Police and its various units, with a focus on public-centric policing and improved operational efficiency.

A public relation officer told APP that the individual performance of all divisions and units will be reviewed. Commanders of all divisions are to ensure audits of their subordinate staff. To make performance more effective, the KPIs monitoring mechanism will be made more active, and all divisions and units of Islamabad Police will be utilized in an effective manner for the safety and ease of citizens.

The IG Rizvi issued directions to the Operations Division, directing that all forms of policing, including proactive, preventive, and community policing, should continue. Patrols in the city should be purposeful, and suspicious elements should be closely monitored.

IG also assigned additional tasks to Islamabad Police's specialized units, including the Homicide Unit, SSOIU, anti-car lifting unit, anti-theft and robbery unit, and organized crime unit.

Furthermore, the IG Rizvi issued instructions to Safe City Islamabad, emphasizing the importance of ensuring effective surveillance through cyber security digital sophistication by utilizing all available resources.

All cameras, trackers, drones, wireless sets, and body-worn cameras should be fully operational to ensure optimal performance.

The IG Rizvi further stressed the need to improve police accessibility, address challenges, reduce deficiencies, combat crime, and take more measures for the convenience of citizens.

Rizvi emphasized launching various digital platforms and apps to meet modern-day needs and ensure ease of access for citizens, thereby resolving their problems.

IG Rizvi has directed commanders and supervisors of all divisions, units, and branches to carefully review the performance of their units and reward officers demonstrating outstanding performance.

Officers who show good results in crime prevention will retain their positions, while those showing negligence and carelessness will face strict accountability.

IG Rizvi further said that police officers should work around the clock to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property. Serving humanity is the key to earning Allah's pleasure. Our motto should be "Live to serve" and "Service with Passion."

