IG Islamabad Orders Crackdown On Crime, Enhances Traffic Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over multiple important meetings at the Central Police Office, Islamabad, on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP, the meetings were attended by SSP Operations Arslan Shahzaib, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Director legal, Zonal SPs, and other senior police officials.

During the meetings, IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reviewed the overall law and order situation in the Federal capital, crime rates, and the measures taken to combat them, he said.

IG Rizvi issued instructions to improve law and order, ensure public safety, and reduce crime rates, including theft, robbery, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes.

The IG directed all zonal officers, circle officers, and SHOs to carry out organized operations at crime hotspots within a given timeframe and implement anti-crime measures.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of the citizens of Islamabad is the top priority of the ICT Police.

All police officers must ensure effective patrolling in the city and work towards eliminating criminal elements, he said.

IG Rizvi further added that providing a safe environment for citizens and making their lives easier with a spirit of service is the Primary duty of the police.

All officers should perform their duties with dedication and a sense of service.

The IG also reviewed the traffic system in the federal capital and instructed the CTO Islamabad to further improve the traffic system, prevent accidents, enforce traffic laws, improve traffic flow on the roads, and continue public awareness campaigns related to traffic laws.

IG Razvi directed traffic police officers to be present on the roads during peak hours to ensure the safe movement of citizens and maintain traffic flow.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi further said that, to reduce traffic accidents and ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, legal action should be taken against drivers involved in traffic violations.

