IG Islamabad Orders Effective Security Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over multiple important meetings to ensure effective security measures for protecting lives and property of citizens in the Federal capital on Saturday at Central Police Office Islamabad.
The meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Law and Order Shakir Hussain Dawar and other senior police officers. During these meetings, the IG Islamabad reviewed the overall security situation, and the measures taken for the protection of citizens' lives, and property, a public relations officer talking to APP said.
The IGP emphasized that providing a safe environment and serving the public with dedication is the Primary duty of the police. All officers must carry out their responsibilities with a spirit of service, ensuring the safety of citizens' lives, and property, he directed.
The IG Islamabad chaired an important meeting with district officers to make the federal capital a crime-free city. He reviewed the overall crime situation in Islamabad and the measures being taken to combat criminal activities.
He directed the police officers to arrest the accused involved in crimes such as robbery, murder, street crime, and other cases within the specified time frame and to gather evidence in ongoing investigations.
IG Islamabad also gave specific instructions to all zonal officers, circle officers, and SHOs to carry out effective operations at crime hotspots and ensure crime prevention within a given time frame. He reiterated that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the top priority of Islamabad Police.
All police officers must ensure effective patrolling in the city and take measures to eliminate criminal elements.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5th Latif Literature, Music Festival to be held at SAU on Oct 2658 seconds ago
-
10 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized1 minute ago
-
26th proposed Constitutional Amendment to further strengthen Parliament: Bilawal1 minute ago
-
PTI's politics of chaos, an attempt to weaken Pakistan's institutions: Abbasi1 minute ago
-
12 injured in road mishap at Lower Dir1 minute ago
-
Governor KP terms Karsaz tragedy dark day1 minute ago
-
CNS visits Netherlands, meets top military leadership1 minute ago
-
NDMA convenes coordination meeting for Humanitarian Relief Assistance to Gaza, Lebanon11 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,437 injured in Punjab road accidents21 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews new projects, recruitment process31 minutes ago
-
CM seeks sustainable plan for polio eradication31 minutes ago
-
Govt desires to pass constitutional amendment with broad-based consensus: Khawaja Asif41 minutes ago