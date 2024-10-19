IG Islamabad orders effective security measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over multiple important meetings to ensure effective security measures for protecting lives and property of citizens in the Federal capital on Saturday at Central Police Office Islamabad.

The meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Law and Order Shakir Hussain Dawar and other senior police officers. During these meetings, the IG Islamabad reviewed the overall security situation, and the measures taken for the protection of citizens' lives, and property, a public relations officer talking to APP said.

The IGP emphasized that providing a safe environment and serving the public with dedication is the Primary duty of the police. All officers must carry out their responsibilities with a spirit of service, ensuring the safety of citizens' lives, and property, he directed.

The IG Islamabad chaired an important meeting with district officers to make the federal capital a crime-free city. He reviewed the overall crime situation in Islamabad and the measures being taken to combat criminal activities.

He directed the police officers to arrest the accused involved in crimes such as robbery, murder, street crime, and other cases within the specified time frame and to gather evidence in ongoing investigations.

IG Islamabad also gave specific instructions to all zonal officers, circle officers, and SHOs to carry out effective operations at crime hotspots and ensure crime prevention within a given time frame. He reiterated that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the top priority of Islamabad Police.

All police officers must ensure effective patrolling in the city and take measures to eliminate criminal elements.