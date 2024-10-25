IG Islamabad orders officials to eliminate crime

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over a crime control meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over a crime control meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday.

A public relation officer told APP that, the meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Security Jawad Tariq, and other senior police officers.

He said during the meeting, IGP reviewed the overall crime situation and crime prevention measures in the Federal capital.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi gives necessary directions to the police officers regarding the arrest of accused involved in robbery, murder, street crime, and other cases, as well as obtaining evidence for ongoing investigations.

IG Rizvi also issued orders to senior police officers to pay special attention to heinous crimes, street crime, and crime hotspots.

IG emphasized that protecting the lives, property, and honor of citizens in Islamabad is the utmost priority for the Islamabad Police.

Moreover, the IG ICT reviewed the overall security situation in the federal capital.

Rizvi directed police officers to ensure effective security arrangements to maintain law and order in the federal capital and further emphasized that strict checking should be implemented at all entry and exit points of the city, along with keeping a close watch on suspicious elements.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi further said that, all police officers should ensure effective patrolling of the city and counter criminal elements./rzr-mkz