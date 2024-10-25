Open Menu

IG Islamabad Orders Officials To Eliminate Crime

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM

IG Islamabad orders officials to eliminate crime

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over a crime control meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over a crime control meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday.

A public relation officer told APP that, the meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Security Jawad Tariq, and other senior police officers.

He said during the meeting, IGP reviewed the overall crime situation and crime prevention measures in the Federal capital.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi gives necessary directions to the police officers regarding the arrest of accused involved in robbery, murder, street crime, and other cases, as well as obtaining evidence for ongoing investigations.

IG Rizvi also issued orders to senior police officers to pay special attention to heinous crimes, street crime, and crime hotspots.

IG emphasized that protecting the lives, property, and honor of citizens in Islamabad is the utmost priority for the Islamabad Police.

Moreover, the IG ICT reviewed the overall security situation in the federal capital.

Rizvi directed police officers to ensure effective security arrangements to maintain law and order in the federal capital and further emphasized that strict checking should be implemented at all entry and exit points of the city, along with keeping a close watch on suspicious elements.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi further said that, all police officers should ensure effective patrolling of the city and counter criminal elements./rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Law And Order Robbery Nasir Criminals All

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

7 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

31 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

31 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

40 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

54 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

58 minutes ago
BHP, Vale agree to pay $30bn compensation for Braz ..

BHP, Vale agree to pay $30bn compensation for Brazil dam disaster

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitatio ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP

4 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: ..

Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: Malik

4 minutes ago
 Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to rema ..

Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to remain at Red Bull

4 minutes ago
 Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s ..

Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother

4 minutes ago
 2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan