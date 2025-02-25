Open Menu

IG Islamabad Orders Posting, Transfer Of Two SSPs

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM

IG Islamabad orders posting, transfer of two SSPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday issued orders for the posting and transfer of two Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

A police spokesperson told APP that SSP Muhammad Iqbal has been appointed as SSP Law & Order.

Additionally, he has been given the additional charge of SSP (Operations Safe City).

He said that prior to this appointment, SSP Muhammad Iqbal was serving as SSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

He said that Captain (R) Hamza Humayun has been appointed as SSP CTD.

He said that the notification of both officers' appointments has been issued.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

48 seconds ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

56 seconds ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

46 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

1 hour ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

3 hours ago
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

12 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan