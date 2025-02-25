IG Islamabad Orders Posting, Transfer Of Two SSPs
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday issued orders for the posting and transfer of two Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).
A police spokesperson told APP that SSP Muhammad Iqbal has been appointed as SSP Law & Order.
Additionally, he has been given the additional charge of SSP (Operations Safe City).
He said that prior to this appointment, SSP Muhammad Iqbal was serving as SSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).
He said that Captain (R) Hamza Humayun has been appointed as SSP CTD.
He said that the notification of both officers' appointments has been issued.
/APP-rzr-mkz
