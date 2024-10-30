IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over high-level meetings at the Central Police Office and Safe City Islamabad here Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, SSP Operations, SSP Safe City, all zonal SPs and SDPOs.

During the meetings, the IG assessed the overall crime situation in the Federal capital, interrogated all officers, and sternly reprimanded those exhibiting poor performance.

He instructed SDPOs to take action against crime in their respective areas and emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to prevent crime and improve performance.

The IG said that all officers should formulate a special plan to eradicate serious crimes, ensuring effective crackdowns against those involved in robbery, theft and other crimes by utilizing modern technology and available resources.

He emphasized the importance of apprehending judicial fugitives and wanted absconders, as well as taking strict action against those providing them shelter.

The officers were ordered to conduct indiscriminate operations against vehicles without number plates, with tinted glasses, and with blue lights.

Furthermore, the IG directed the officers to enhance the effectiveness of the Dolphin Squad's to ensure the prevention of criminal activities.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stressed that police officers must remain accessible to citizens at all times. He reiterated that their presence should provide safety for citizens and instill fear in criminals.

Additionally, IG ICT Ali Nasir Rizvi held a late-night meeting with the DG Safe City and other officials, seeking updates on ongoing projects in Safe City Islamabad.

IG further said that the cameras in Safe City are fully operational and play a crucial role in the arrest of lawbreakers.