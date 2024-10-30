Open Menu

IG Islamabad Orders Proactive Measures Against Criminal Elements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 08:32 PM

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over high-level meetings at the Central Police Office and Safe City Islamabad here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over high-level meetings at the Central Police Office and Safe City Islamabad here Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, SSP Operations, SSP Safe City, all zonal SPs and SDPOs.

During the meetings, the IG assessed the overall crime situation in the Federal capital, interrogated all officers, and sternly reprimanded those exhibiting poor performance.

He instructed SDPOs to take action against crime in their respective areas and emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to prevent crime and improve performance.

The IG said that all officers should formulate a special plan to eradicate serious crimes, ensuring effective crackdowns against those involved in robbery, theft and other crimes by utilizing modern technology and available resources.

He emphasized the importance of apprehending judicial fugitives and wanted absconders, as well as taking strict action against those providing them shelter.

The officers were ordered to conduct indiscriminate operations against vehicles without number plates, with tinted glasses, and with blue lights.

Furthermore, the IG directed the officers to enhance the effectiveness of the Dolphin Squad's to ensure the prevention of criminal activities.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stressed that police officers must remain accessible to citizens at all times. He reiterated that their presence should provide safety for citizens and instill fear in criminals.

Additionally, IG ICT Ali Nasir Rizvi held a late-night meeting with the DG Safe City and other officials, seeking updates on ongoing projects in Safe City Islamabad.

IG further said that the cameras in Safe City are fully operational and play a crucial role in the arrest of lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Poor Vehicles Robbery Nasir Criminals All

Recent Stories

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

3 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FB ..

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

1 hour ago
 DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

1 hour ago
 3662 search operations conducted against anti-soci ..

3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

1 hour ago
 Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

1 hour ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

1 hour ago
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Over 2.07m people availed policing services during ..

Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year

54 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

54 minutes ago
 3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

54 minutes ago
 Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri produc ..

Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference

54 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan