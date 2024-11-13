Open Menu

IG Islamabad Orders Strict Measures To Combat Crime, Boost Capital Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over an important meeting at the Central Police Office regarding the security and crime situation in the federal capital on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over an important meeting at the Central Police Office regarding the security and crime situation in the Federal capital on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that, the meeting was attended by all divisions DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, and SPs.

He said divisional officers provided briefings on city security and crime matters, and an audit report of the Islamabad Police force was presented.

The IG Rizvi also collected suggestions from officers and gave further instructions for improvement.

IG highlighted the need to improve investigation standards through the use of modern technology and called for optimal utilization of available resources to enhance performance.

Additionally, IG Rizvi directed concrete actions to control crime and strengthen security in the city.

The performance of all patrolling units should be improved and made more effective.

Officers should take steps to enhance the welfare of the force to boost their morale, IG Rizvi added.

During the crime meeting, the IG Rizvi directed all officers to ensure crime prevention, effective patrolling, and prompt emergency response.

IG also emphasized intensifying crackdowns on snatchers, missing gang members, proclaimed offenders, habitual criminals, accused involved in serious crimes, and court absconders.

IG Rizvi further said that if any crime incident occurs within the jurisdiction of a police station, the relevant officer will be held accountable.

IG affirmed that all possible measures would be taken to ensure the safety of Islamabad citizens' lives and property and to maintain public order, adding that citizen safety remains the top priority.

Islamabad police will leave no stone unturned to make the federal capital a haven of peace.

