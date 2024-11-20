IG Islamabad presided over a high-level meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office to review the overall law and order situation in the Federal capital.

He issued orders to ensure full security of public lives and property, government assets and important buildings.

A public relations officer told APP that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, DIG of Police Headquarters Mohammad Javad Tariq, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, all AIGs, SSPs, and Zonal SPs participated in the meeting.

The IG Rizvi directed officers to enhance the checking process at checkpoints and make patrol duties more active.

Surveillance from the Safe City Command and Control Center should be made more effective for the security of important locations and to address crime.

Search operations should be conducted across all areas to arrest suspicious elements, and countermeasures should be taken by carrying out final crackdowns on criminal hideouts.

IG further directed officers to promote a friendly atmosphere at the police stations and ensure that public complaints are resolved promptly. "Our first priority is to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people and solve their problems on a priority basis.

APP-rzr-mkz