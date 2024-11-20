Open Menu

IG Islamabad Presided Over A High-level Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

IG Islamabad presided over a high-level meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office to review the overall law and order situation in the Federal capital.

He issued orders to ensure full security of public lives and property, government assets and important buildings.

A public relations officer told APP that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, DIG of Police Headquarters Mohammad Javad Tariq, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, all AIGs, SSPs, and Zonal SPs participated in the meeting.

The IG Rizvi directed officers to enhance the checking process at checkpoints and make patrol duties more active.

Surveillance from the Safe City Command and Control Center should be made more effective for the security of important locations and to address crime.

Search operations should be conducted across all areas to arrest suspicious elements, and countermeasures should be taken by carrying out final crackdowns on criminal hideouts.

IG further directed officers to promote a friendly atmosphere at the police stations and ensure that public complaints are resolved promptly. "Our first priority is to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people and solve their problems on a priority basis.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

5 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan