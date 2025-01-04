IG Islamabad prioritizes resolving public issues on merit

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized the importance of resolving citizens' concerns on merit during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held at the Central Police Office on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized the importance of resolving citizens' concerns on merit during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held at the Central Police Office on Saturday.

During the khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns, a public relation officer told APP.

IG Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for my citizens, IG said.

IG further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.

Rizvi directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.

APP-rzr-mkz