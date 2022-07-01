IG Islamabad put security on high alert

Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday directed to put security on high alert to ensure law and order in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday directed to put security on high alert to ensure law and order in the Federal capital.

He instructed the DIG, SSP Operations to conduct search and combing operations, besides personally monitoring the duties on check posts erected at entry and exit of the city.

The police officers and personnel posted on duties should be briefed on security, said a police spokesman.

Similarly, he said, the security of red zone was also put on high alert with deployment of special police force. Over 10,000 tear gas shells were provided to the personnel to deal with any emergency situation.

All the officers were directed to remain alert in their respective areas. All personnel on duty should be sent with a complete kit. mobile phones was not allowed during duty hours, the spokesman added.