IG Islamabad Reviews Crime Control Strategy In Safe City Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over a high-level meeting at Safe City on Sunday, focusing on crime prevention and security measures during Ramadan.
An official told APP that all divisional Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) attended the meeting.
IG Rizvi received a briefing on actions taken against criminal elements, while DIG Islamabad, DIG Safe City, and DIG Security provided detailed updates on their respective domains. The performance of each division was thoroughly reviewed, with an emphasis on crime prevention strategies utilizing Safe City cameras.
IGP Rizvi directed the Investigation Wing, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit, and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to fully utilize all available resources.
He stressed the need to enhance security across the Federal capital, particularly during Ramadan, ensuring the protection of worship places, commercial centers, and other key locations.
IG Rizvi instructed officials to enhance the efficiency of Safe City cameras using modern technology, strengthen surveillance and monitoring systems, and improve e-challan, traffic management, and the Pukar-15 helpline services.
"Strict action should be taken against criminal elements with the help of Safe City cameras, and law enforcement must ensure public safety and provide all possible assistance to citizens," IGP Rizvi emphasized.
