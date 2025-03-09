Open Menu

IG Islamabad Reviews Crime Control Strategy In Safe City Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

IG Islamabad reviews crime control strategy in Safe City meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over a high-level meeting at Safe City on Sunday, focusing on crime prevention and security measures during Ramadan.

An official told APP that all divisional Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) attended the meeting.

IG Rizvi received a briefing on actions taken against criminal elements, while DIG Islamabad, DIG Safe City, and DIG Security provided detailed updates on their respective domains. The performance of each division was thoroughly reviewed, with an emphasis on crime prevention strategies utilizing Safe City cameras.

IGP Rizvi directed the Investigation Wing, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit, and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to fully utilize all available resources.

He stressed the need to enhance security across the Federal capital, particularly during Ramadan, ensuring the protection of worship places, commercial centers, and other key locations.

IG Rizvi instructed officials to enhance the efficiency of Safe City cameras using modern technology, strengthen surveillance and monitoring systems, and improve e-challan, traffic management, and the Pukar-15 helpline services.

"Strict action should be taken against criminal elements with the help of Safe City cameras, and law enforcement must ensure public safety and provide all possible assistance to citizens," IGP Rizvi emphasized.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

28 minutes ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

1 hour ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

2 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

3 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

4 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

4 hours ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

5 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan