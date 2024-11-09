IG Islamabad Reviews Crime Prevention Efforts In Federal Capital
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Saturday to review the law and order situation and take preventive measures against crimes.
A police spokesperson told APP that the IG reviewed the overall crime situation and crime prevention measures in the Federal capital. He issued necessary instructions to the police officers regarding the arrest of suspects in robbery, murder, street crime and other cases, as well as obtaining evidence for ongoing investigations.
IG Rizvi also issued orders to senior police officers to pay special attention to serious crimes, street crime, and crime hotspots.
IG emphasized that protecting the lives, property, and honor of citizens in Islamabad is the highest priority for the Islamabad Police. All police officers should ensure effective patrolling of the city and counter criminal elements, IG Rizvi added.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi along with SSP Operations and Director Legal reviewed the performance of city zone officers. IG issued orders to the police officers to take systematic action using all resources to secure the lives and property of the citizens.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, DIG Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, SSP Operations Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib, and other senior police officers were present at the meeting.
