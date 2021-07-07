IG Islamabad reviews general protection unit’s performance  

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Tuesday reviewed the performance of Islamabad Police Gender Protection Unit.

He chaired a round-table meeting here in which one month performance of the Unit was discussed. The meeting appreciated the role and performance of the Unit, saying it has really put a check on incidents as violence against women and children. The meeting was also attended by DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Aadil, AIG (Establishment) Dr. Naveed Atif, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, senior officers, members from ICCI, civil society and officials posted on the desk of the Gender Protection Unit.

ASP Amna Baig while briefing the meeting about the Gender Protection Unit and helpline 8090 told the participants that on 21 May 2021, Islamabad police established the Unit to help women and transgender in distress. It comes with a 24/7 walk-in facility, and a toll-free helpline 8090. The responders are female police officers, responding all across Islamabad, she added.

She said that, within a month of establishing this Unit, we received around 65 calls and 77 walk-in complainants, 131 complaints in total. Also, 46 of these complaints stand completely resolved as of today, Amna told the meeting.

The biggest chunk of complaints 51 in total related to domestic violence, whereas 11 harassment complaints were resolved. “We have an 86 percent positive feedback from all the complainants, and honestly the biggest success has been the neighbours/bystanders reporting domestic violence,” she said. Speaking on the occasion, IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad police cares if you are a woman or transgender in distress. Call anytime of the day or night. You will find our lady officers ready to assist, he added.

President ICCI and other participants while appreciating this performance said thanks to the command of Islamabad police. The steps taken by the police will restore the trust of the public in police, they were sure.