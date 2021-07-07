UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Islamabad Reviews General Protection Unit’s Performance  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:41 PM

IG Islamabad reviews general protection unit’s performance  

ASP Amna Baig while briefing the meeting about the Gender Protection Unit and helpline 8090 told the participants that on 21 May 2021, Islamabad police established the Unit to help women and transgender in distress.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Tuesday reviewed the performance of Islamabad Police Gender Protection Unit.

He chaired a round-table meeting here in which one month performance of the Unit was discussed. The meeting appreciated the role and performance of the Unit, saying it has really put a check on incidents as violence against women and children. The meeting was also attended by DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Aadil, AIG (Establishment) Dr. Naveed Atif, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, senior officers, members from ICCI, civil society and officials posted on the desk of the Gender Protection Unit.

ASP Amna Baig while briefing the meeting about the Gender Protection Unit and helpline 8090 told the participants that on 21 May 2021, Islamabad police established the Unit to help women and transgender in distress. It comes with a 24/7 walk-in facility, and a toll-free helpline 8090. The responders are female police officers, responding all across Islamabad, she added.

She said that, within a month of establishing this Unit, we received around 65 calls and 77 walk-in complainants, 131 complaints in total. Also, 46 of these complaints stand completely resolved as of today, Amna told the meeting.

The biggest chunk of complaints 51 in total related to domestic violence, whereas 11 harassment complaints were resolved. “We have an 86 percent positive feedback from all the complainants, and honestly the biggest success has been the neighbours/bystanders reporting domestic violence,” she said. Speaking on the occasion, IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad police cares if you are a woman or transgender in distress. Call anytime of the day or night. You will find our lady officers ready to assist, he added.

President ICCI and other participants while appreciating this performance said thanks to the command of Islamabad police. The steps taken by the police will restore the trust of the public in police, they were sure.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Civil Society May Women All From

Recent Stories

IHC allows bail to Zardari in New York flat case

31 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates high school graduates ..

32 minutes ago

Matric exams: match questionnaire leaked before st ..

56 minutes ago

Global Village to open October 26, opens bidding p ..

1 hour ago

India announces 930 new COVID-19 death in 24 hours

2 hours ago

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.