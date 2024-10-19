IG Islamabad Reviews New Projects, Recruitment Process
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday presided over an important meeting at the Central Police Office regarding the recruitment process and ongoing projects in Islamabad Police.
The meeting was attended by AIG Establishment and General Abdul Haque Umrani, along with other senior officers, a police spokesperson talking to APP said.
During the meeting, IG Islamabad reviewed the ongoing recruitment process in Islamabad Police.
AIG Establishment Abdul Haque Umrani provided a comprehensive briefing on all matters related to recruitment and other projects.
Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, directed the senior police officers to initiate new projects and enhance existing ones while ensuring transparency. He further emphasized that the recruitment process in Islamabad Police would continue to meet all legal requirements and merit and transparency would be strictly ensured in all processes.
