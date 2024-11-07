IG Islamabad reviews safe city cameras to enhance surveillance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a meeting with Safe City technical officers at the Central Police Office, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the IGP reviewed the functionality of the Safe City cameras, the use of modern technical resources, and public facilities aimed at crime prevention in the Federal capital, a public relation officer told APP.

IG Rizvi also assessed the overall performance related to the provision of new software and advanced technology in Safe City Islamabad.

IG directives to the technical officers regarding the implementation of new targets and an action plan to further improve Safe City's performance.

Rizvi instructed them to enhance the services of Safe City Islamabad and expand its scope.

Additionally, IG Rizvi emphasized that new software should be integrated, alongside improvements to the performance of the existing software.

Furthermore, IG stressed the need to repair faulty cameras at key locations in the federal capital as soon as possible.

IG Rizvi also ordered them for the installation of additional cameras to improve surveillance and help curb traffic violations, including street crime./APP-rzr-mkz