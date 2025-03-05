IG Islamabad Reviews Security At Mosques, Imambargahs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited various areas of the city on Wednesday to review security arrangements at mosques and imambargahs during Fajr prayers.
An official told APP that IG Rizvi encouraged officers performing alert duty to ensure the safety of citizens and appreciated their dedication.
IG Rizvi said Islamabad Police remain committed to their duty at all times, prioritizing the safety of citizens and ensuring a prompt response to every call.
"Protecting places of worship and worshippers is our sacred duty," IG Rizvi emphasized, urging all officers to stay in the field and perform their duties with devotion.
IG Rizvi further warned that negligence in duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
/APP-rzr-mkz
