Open Menu

IG Islamabad Reviews Security At Mosques, Imambargahs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM

IG Islamabad reviews security at mosques, imambargahs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited various areas of the city on Wednesday to review security arrangements at mosques and imambargahs during Fajr prayers.

An official told APP that IG Rizvi encouraged officers performing alert duty to ensure the safety of citizens and appreciated their dedication.

IG Rizvi said Islamabad Police remain committed to their duty at all times, prioritizing the safety of citizens and ensuring a prompt response to every call.

"Protecting places of worship and worshippers is our sacred duty," IG Rizvi emphasized, urging all officers to stay in the field and perform their duties with devotion.

IG Rizvi further warned that negligence in duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

29 minutes ago
 China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

29 minutes ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

44 minutes ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

11 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

11 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

12 hours ago
 Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan