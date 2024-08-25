Open Menu

IG Islamabad Reviews Security For Chehlum Procession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi reviewed security arrangements for the chehlum procession on Sunday.

Accompanied by senior officers, IG Rizvi monitored the entire route of the procession to ensure comprehensive security measures are in place.

According to the Islamabad police spokesperson, the IG emphasized that the duty should be kept on high alert till the end of the procession. All police officers are required to remain vigilant, especially those stationed on rooftops, he said.

He said the procession will adhere strictly to designated routes and timings, with no unauthorized entries permitted. Over 3,000 security personnel will be deployed to oversee the event, with barbed wire and barricades set up along traditional procession routes, he added.

Additionally, a quick response force will be on standby to address any potential emergencies, he said and added that commando vehicles would be used for effective patrolling to ensure the smooth operation of the procession.

