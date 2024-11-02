IG Islamabad Reviews Security Measures, Directs For Enhanced Patrolling
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi here on Saturday inspected various duty points within the city and reviewed security measures
On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Muhammad Iqbal and SSP Special Branch Yasir Afridi, along with other senior police officers, were also present, a police spokesman told APP.
During the visit, the IG inspected various duty points within the city and evaluated the security measures in place.
IG met with police officers on duty and directed them to perform their duties with alertness.
He emphasized the need for stringent security measures in the city, instructing the officers patrolling the area to increase the intensity of their patrols and to make the search process more effective.
The IG ICT further directed the officers to brief their subordinates on handling emergency situations and to personally monitor all duties. Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also emphasized that all officers should be provided with complete safety equipment before being deployed.
Furthermore, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza reviewed the security of all financial institutions in Islamabad.
The DIG issued orders to the police officers on duty to perform their responsibilities diligently and with full safety equipment.
Islamabad Police is constantly working to maintain peace and tranquility in the Federal capital and to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property. He urged citizens to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities.
