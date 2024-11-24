Open Menu

IG Islamabad Rizvi Highlights Security Measures Following PTI Protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, addressed a press conference at D-Chowk on Sunday, emphasized Islamabad Police's dedication to ensuring smooth traffic flow, maintaining law and order, upholding public peace, and safeguarding lives and property in the Federal capital.

During the press conference, IG said that no citizen is facing any obstruction while traveling, and instead of completely blocking areas where there are restrictions, Islamabad Police ensured that traffic continued to flow so that citizens did not face difficulties.

Additionally, where there are obstacles in remote areas, the Chief Traffic of Islamabad has arranged complete alternative routes to ensure that traffic continues smoothly in all areas.

IG Rizvi further mentioned that citizens were kept informed about today’s security arrangements through various means, and information was also shared regarding police forces from other districts deployed in Islamabad.

IG emphasized that, they were present to ensure that all duties are carried out professionally, in line with the law.

IG Rizvi also stressed that all resources are being utilized to implement the orders of the High Court to maintain peace and order in the federal capital and to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

IG Rizvi further said that, one thing i want to clarify is that as police officers, our foremost responsibility is to ensure adherence to the law, and we are fully committed to performing this duty.

Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect citizens' lives and property, and no one will be allowed to disturb public peace, IG added.

More Stories From Pakistan