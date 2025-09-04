IG Islamabad slaps show-cause notices on 11 officers, imposes ban on unregistered motorcycles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Police Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, in a meeting with SDPOs and SHOs, issued show-cause notices to 11 officers over poor performance, imposed a complete ban on unregistered motorcycles, and ordered zero-tolerance against illegal arms, aerial firing and narcotics.

An official told APP on Thursday that the meeting reviewed the performance of field officers and measures taken for crime eradication. The IGP directed strict implementation of security and law enforcement tasks to ensure protection of citizens’ lives and property.

Rizvi ordered that no negligence would be tolerated regarding illegal weapons and their display, while indiscriminate action must be ensured against drug peddlers. He also directed to intensify the “Nasha Ab Nahi” campaign, ensure immediate arrests of proclaimed offenders, absconders and habitual criminals, and to utilize Safe City’s Hunt Lab and Sky software for identifying and apprehending criminal gangs.

The IGP Rizvi further instructed monitoring SHO response time on emergency calls, strengthening night patrolling, and organizing open courts by officers to resolve citizens’ complaints under community policing. Complaints received at Pukaar-15, IG Complaints Cell 1715, and Women’s Helpline 1815 were ordered to be resolved on merit without delay.

Rizvi directed that modern software be used for operations, patrolling, and crime record management at police station level, while Dolphin patrolling plans will be prepared in consultation with SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs. He himself will review Dolphin Squad’s performance on a weekly basis.

Foolproof security arrangements were directed for Rabi-ul-Awwal events, with meetings to be held with organizers. Self-accountability within Islamabad Police was also emphasized, with the IGP making it clear that good performance would be rewarded and negligence punished.

The IGP issued show-cause notices to SDPOs of Kohsar, Margalla, Ramna, and Bhara Kahu over poor performance, while explanations were sought from SDPOs of Shahzad Town and I-9. SHOs of Aabpara, Kohsar, Women, Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Noon, Phulgran, and Bani Gala police stations were also served show-cause notices.

On the other hand, SDPO Golra was awarded a commendation letter and Rs. 100,000 for good performance, while SHO Sumbal received Rs. 50,000 along with a CC-I award.

IGP Rizvi directed SPs to hold weekly press conferences for public awareness and urged all officers to perform duties with a spirit of public service.