IG Islamabad Suspends SHO Bhara Kahu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM

IG Islamabad suspends SHO Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, accompanied by DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, SP Rural Zone Kazim Naqvi, SP Investigation Rukhsar Mehdi, and other police officials on Friday visited Bhara Kahu Police Station on Friday and met with police officers stationed at the Police Station.

A police spokesman told APP that during the visit, the IGP reviewed the facilities provided to the officers, including the roznamcha, front desk, record room, warehouse, prison, investigation officers’ rooms, and residential barracks.

He said due to poor performance in controlling crime, failure to set up checkpoints at night, not reviewing the performance of the Dolphin Squad and not providing timely services to the citizens, the Station House Officer (SHO) Bhara Kahu Police Station was suspended.

He also issued directives to the officers, emphasizing that the reconciliation committee should be made more active and a people-friendly policy should be implemented.

IG Rizvi stressed the importance of treating citizens with respect and resolving their issues on a priority basis. Misbehavior or inappropriate conduct towards citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Furthermore, he directed that the citizens application should not be delayed. The travel eye software should be launched at all police stations on a priority basis, and all staff members should ensure biometric attendance, he said.

IG also instructed senior officers to prioritize addressing the welfare of police officers and resolving the problems they face.

