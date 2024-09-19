Open Menu

IG Islamabad Visits Canteen At Central Police Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM

IG Islamabad Visits Canteen at Central Police Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the canteen at the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad.

According to police spokesperson during his visit, the IG police reviewed the food and other facilities provided to police officers.

He inquired about the quality and cleanliness of the food from the canteen staff and directed them to further improve quality and hygiene in the canteen, he added.

He said in response to directives from the IG police, the canteen was established at the Central Police Office to ensure officers have access to quality food at discounted rates.

Efforts are ongoing to maintain the supply of the highest quality food in the canteen, he said.

Additionally, a tea café has been set up for the recreation of police officers.

He said the IG Police emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in food quality and cleanliness, ensuring officers receive quality meals.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stressed that any compromise on food quality would be unacceptable, he said.

Furthermore, Rizvi highlighted that maintaining officers' health would boost morale and enhance their ability to perform duties effectively.

/APP-rzr-mkz

