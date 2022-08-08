IG Islamabad visits G-6 Imam Bargah to check security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has visited the Central Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashra G-6 in the Federal capital on 9th Muharram-ul-Haram to check the security measures for the central Imam Bargah and the procession.

According to the details, during the visit, SSP Operations and SSP Traffic briefed him about the security arrangements.

On this occasion, IG Islamabad said that Islamabad Capital Police has made strict security arrangements throughout the district during the holy month of Muharram.

In this regard, 2200 officers and personnel of Islamabad Capital Police had been deployed to ensure the security of Majaalis and processions on the 9th of Muharram.

With the help of safe city cameras and drones, the strict monitoring of the main Imam Bargah and the procession was being observed, whose central control room is established in Safe City.

Out of total 2066 cameras of Safe City Islamabad, with the support of 2050 cameras, the monitoring and surveillance was being ensured.

Police 4g network had completely been restored for the first time in five years for the best telecommunication system.

All technical resources were being used to ensure the safety of the mourners involved in the procession.

Security was on high alert throughout the district in view of the main procession on the day of 9th Muharram, while the emergency had also been imposed in all the hospitals of the federal capital.

The Quick Response Force was ready to deal with any untoward incident.

To ensure the security of the procession, the bomb disposal squad was clearing the procession routes with the help of modern technology.

Specific points had been allocated for citizens to enter the procession, for which, a heavy contingent of police was deployed for supervision.

Lady police personnel were also deployed for checking of women and there are separate entry points for them to enter the procession.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha was supervising all security arrangements for the procession.

IG Islamabad said that Islamabad Capital Police is all time ready to ensure peace in Islamabad.

No element will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation im capital, he added.