UrduPoint.com

IG Islamabad Visits G-6 Imam Bargah To Check Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IG Islamabad visits G-6 Imam Bargah to check security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has visited the Central Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashra G-6 in the Federal capital on 9th Muharram-ul-Haram to check the security measures for the central Imam Bargah and the procession.

According to the details, during the visit, SSP Operations and SSP Traffic briefed him about the security arrangements.

On this occasion, IG Islamabad said that Islamabad Capital Police has made strict security arrangements throughout the district during the holy month of Muharram.

In this regard, 2200 officers and personnel of Islamabad Capital Police had been deployed to ensure the security of Majaalis and processions on the 9th of Muharram.

With the help of safe city cameras and drones, the strict monitoring of the main Imam Bargah and the procession was being observed, whose central control room is established in Safe City.

Out of total 2066 cameras of Safe City Islamabad, with the support of 2050 cameras, the monitoring and surveillance was being ensured.

Police 4g network had completely been restored for the first time in five years for the best telecommunication system.

All technical resources were being used to ensure the safety of the mourners involved in the procession.

Security was on high alert throughout the district in view of the main procession on the day of 9th Muharram, while the emergency had also been imposed in all the hospitals of the federal capital.

The Quick Response Force was ready to deal with any untoward incident.

To ensure the security of the procession, the bomb disposal squad was clearing the procession routes with the help of modern technology.

Specific points had been allocated for citizens to enter the procession, for which, a heavy contingent of police was deployed for supervision.

Lady police personnel were also deployed for checking of women and there are separate entry points for them to enter the procession.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha was supervising all security arrangements for the procession.

IG Islamabad said that Islamabad Capital Police is all time ready to ensure peace in Islamabad.

No element will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation im capital, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Law And Order Visit Traffic Alert Nasir 4G Women All Best Muharram IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express ..

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express full solidarity with Pak army

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's cou ..

Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards by Israeli settlers

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold med ..

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold medal victory in CWG 2022

28 minutes ago
 TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in ..

TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

48 minutes ago
 Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious so ..

Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious social media campaign

2 hours ago
 Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.