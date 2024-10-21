Open Menu

IG Islamabad Visits Red Zone Checkpoints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the Red Zone checkpoints and reviewed security measures on Monday

On the occasion, SSP Security Division, Capt (Retd.) Syed Zeeshan Haider, along with other senior police officials were also present, a public relation officer told APP.

During the visit, the IGP Islamabad inspected various duty points within the Red Zone and evaluated the security measures in place.

Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi met with police officers on duty and directed them to perform their duties with alertness.

The IG emphasized the need for stringent security measures in the Red Zone, instructing the officers patrolling the area to increase the intensity of their patrols and make the search process more effective.

Rizvi further directed the officers to brief their lower subordinates on handling any emergency situations and personally monitor all duties.

The IG also emphasized that all officers should be provided with complete safety equipment before being deployed.

The officers were instructed to visit different areas of the Red Zone and the Diplomatic Enclave, ensuring that these directives are strictly followed, he said.

He further said that the Islamabad Police was constantly working to maintain peace and tranquility in the Federal capital and ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property. He urged citizens to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities.

