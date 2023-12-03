Open Menu

IG Jails Syed Munawar Ali Shah Visit District Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

IG jails Syed Munawar Ali Shah visit district jail

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Inspector General Jails Syed Munawar Ali Shah said that facilities at Jails are being improved and now department is

working on providing better food, education and training to make the prisoners a useful citizen of the society.

During a sudden visit of District Jail Nawabshah, IG said that on the instruction of caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, he is visiting jails of Sindh Province to overview the facilities being provided to prisoners.

He was optimistic that facilities at jails are more improved as compared to the past.

IG said that the issue of salaries for 8 months of newly employed police personnel in the jails department has been resolved and the same would be paid by next month.

He said that shifting of prisoners from the old jail would be done as soon as the construction of the new Central jail

building is completed. He said that a park would be constructed on the and of an old jail building. On the occasion IG listened to the issues of prisoners and ordered Jail Superintendent Asmatullah Buriro to resolve these issues.

APP/nsm-rzq

