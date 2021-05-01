UrduPoint.com
IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Visits Police Training College Hangu

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:52 PM

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday visited Police Training College Hangu here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday visited Police Training College Hangu here.

Upon arrival, Commandant PTC Hangu Dr. Fasihuddin Ashraf, RPO Kohat Muhammad Zafar Ali, DPO Kohat, DPO Hangu and other senior police officials received the IGP. A prestigious award ceremony was held in Hangu in which PTC Hangu and Kohat police officers and youths were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their outstanding performance.

Addressing on the occasion, the IGP said that TC Hangu is an ideal school that has been performing its role of police training efficiently for the last 100 years. He said that the teaching staff of PTC Hangu is busy day and night in imparting the best training to the police officers and they have been born, raised and promoted in this institution.

Served the country and the nation in a best way and we appreciate and encourage the words of this organization and its staff. "You are performing a national duty as well trained police officers can defend and protect the country and the nation in the best possible way," IG KP Sanaullah Abbassi said.

The IGP said that very soon we will upgrade the Police Training College, Hangu to the status of a university.

He paid tribute to the arrest and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was the guarantor of protection of life and property of the people and protection of basic human rights. The IGP said that despite the dangerous situation in Corona, he was carrying out his duties at the risk of his life, which could hardly be appreciated.

He said that the young front line force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police should play its role. While bravely and diligently ensuring the safety of the lives of the people, he said that no sacrifice would be spared in defeating Corona.

On the occasion, the IGP awarded certificates of appreciation to the police officers and men, including DSP Arshad Hussain of PTC Hangu, Inspector Barouz Khan, Inspector Imtiaz Khan, Inspector Jan Alam Khan, Sub-Inspector Dastar Ali Shah. ASI Rizwanullah, Sub-Inspector Khanzada Khan, Sub-Inspector Rizwanullah, Sub-Inspector Yasin Khan, Sub-Inspector Israr Khan, ASI Imtia Zakhtak, Chief Constable Sohail Jehandad Khan, Kamal Khan and Muhammad Luqman and Inayat Ali Shah of Kohat Region Investigation, Bashir Dad SP, President Circle, Sub-Inspector Afzal Awan, Sub-Inspector Fayyaz Khan, Sub-Inspector Anwar Shah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Khan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Azmat Khan, Constable Navees and Constable Tayyab.

