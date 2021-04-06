UrduPoint.com
IG KP Calls On Prime Minister, Apprises Progress In ATC Judge's Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

IG KP calls on Prime Minister, apprises progress in ATC judge's murder case

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The IG KP apprised the prime minister of the two arrests made in connection with fatal attack on late Anti- Terrorist Court judge Aftab Afridi, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister directed him to ensure a thorough investigation and exemplary punishment to the culprits.

