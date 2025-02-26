IG KP inspects security arrangements for Chinese workers at Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V Project

(@FahadShabbir)

TERBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hamid on Wednesday conducted a visit to the Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V project site to assess the security arrangements for Chinese engineers and workers.

During his visit, IG Hameed held meetings with Chinese officials and security personnel, emphasizing the importance of ensuring foolproof security for the project and its foreign workforce.

Accompanied by senior police officials, including DIG Hazara Nasir Mahmood Satti, DPO Haripur Farhan Khan, and SP SSU Tahir Khan, IG KP reviewed the progress of the project and received a detailed briefing from Chief Engineer Waseem Raza on the security measures and developmental advancements.

In his remarks, Zulfiqar Hameed stated, “The protection of developmental projects is of utmost importance to us, and we will take all possible measures to ensure their security.” He directed police officials to further strengthen the security of Chinese workers and pay special attention to the safety of foreigners during their movement.

The IG highlighted the significance of the Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V project, noting its critical role in Pakistan’s development and energy sector. He assured Chinese officials that the safety of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan is a top priority for both the government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

During his visit, IG Hameed also met with officers of the Special Security Unit (SSU) deployed at the project site. He was briefed on the progress of the project, the security of foreign experts, and other related matters.

The IG, along with SSU officers, inspected various security points and emphasized the need for continuous improvement in security arrangements.

Inspector General issued strict directives to senior police officials to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, regarding the security of Chinese workers and the movement of foreign engineers.

He urged the use of modern technology to enhance the safety of Chinese engineers and improve security measures for access routes to their base camps. Additionally, he called for the development of a comprehensive and integrated security plan for the project area.

The IG further instructed officials to strengthen communication with Chinese personnel to ensure prompt assistance in case of emergencies. He emphasized the need for close monitoring of the residences, project sites, and travel routes of foreign workers. Regular security audits were also recommended to ensure continuous improvement in security arrangements.

In a meeting with Chinese engineers stationed at the site, IG Zulfiqar Hameed assured them of his full cooperation. The Chinese engineers appreciated the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and expressed complete satisfaction and confidence in the security measures provided.

The Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V project is a key infrastructure initiative aimed at addressing Pakistan’s energy needs, and the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all personnel involved in its completion