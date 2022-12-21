UrduPoint.com

IG KP Prisons For Paradigm Shift From Custody To Corrections In Jails

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 07:31 PM

IG KP Prisons for paradigm shift from custody to corrections in jails

Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan on Wednesday chaired a quarterly review of the performance evaluation of prisons at Central Jail Haripur.

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan on Wednesday chaired a quarterly review of the performance evaluation of prisons at Central Jail Haripur.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Prisons, Regional Prison Officers and all Superintendent prisons except for the newly merged districts. Superintendents of all prisons presented their performance on the given key performance indicators (KPIs) as well as compliance with the directions of the previously held superintendent conference in October 2022.

A number of decisions were taken during the meeting including the introduction of the Prisons Performance Evaluation System (PPES) based on KPIs, all superintendents were directed to strengthen security measures for prisons and to coordinate with district law enforcement agencies and Criminal Justice Coordination Committee for prison security and related issues.

Provision of officers where shortage was pointed out, installation of complaint boxes and redressal of complaints, repair and functionalization of security gadgets, monthly submission of Performance Indicators Reports, and adoption of best practices introduced by selected officers.

Saadat Hassan also directed to ensure plantation in February, the discipline of watch & ward staff, the establishment of Qarshi Clinics in the ten remaining prisons, emphasis on ethics and professionalism, ensuring the welfare and rights of prisoners, ensuring the welfare and rights of watch & ward staff, establishment of libraries in jails and inspection, monitoring and supervision of the ADP schemes.

The IG prison KP showed satisfaction over the ongoing activities in prisons and directed for improvements and to ensure a paradigm shift from custody to corrections. The Inspector General of Prisons also assured that efforts will be made for the resolution of issues highlighted by Superintendents.

Later, the Inspector General Prison KP inaugurated the Regional Prison Office Hazara division and certificates were distributed amongst the best-performing Superintendents.

Related Topics

Resolution Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Qarshi Haripur February October Criminals All From Best

Recent Stories

DG RDA visits Novelty Cinema area

DG RDA visits Novelty Cinema area

5 minutes ago
 Russian Armed Forces to Focus Training on Threats ..

Russian Armed Forces to Focus Training on Threats of NATO's Expansion to East - ..

5 minutes ago
 Car Traffic Resumed on Crimean Bridge Ahead of Sch ..

Car Traffic Resumed on Crimean Bridge Ahead of Schedule - Russian Transport Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Footballs exports witness 60.16 percent increase: ..

Footballs exports witness 60.16 percent increase: PBS

5 minutes ago
 PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 ..

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 maunds tainted milk in 2022

47 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White H ..

Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White House

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.