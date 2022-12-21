IG KP Prisons for paradigm shift from custody to corrections in jails

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan on Wednesday chaired a quarterly review of the performance evaluation of prisons at Central Jail Haripur.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Prisons, Regional Prison Officers and all Superintendent prisons except for the newly merged districts. Superintendents of all prisons presented their performance on the given key performance indicators (KPIs) as well as compliance with the directions of the previously held superintendent conference in October 2022.

A number of decisions were taken during the meeting including the introduction of the Prisons Performance Evaluation System (PPES) based on KPIs, all superintendents were directed to strengthen security measures for prisons and to coordinate with district law enforcement agencies and Criminal Justice Coordination Committee for prison security and related issues.

Provision of officers where shortage was pointed out, installation of complaint boxes and redressal of complaints, repair and functionalization of security gadgets, monthly submission of Performance Indicators Reports, and adoption of best practices introduced by selected officers.

Saadat Hassan also directed to ensure plantation in February, the discipline of watch & ward staff, the establishment of Qarshi Clinics in the ten remaining prisons, emphasis on ethics and professionalism, ensuring the welfare and rights of prisoners, ensuring the welfare and rights of watch & ward staff, establishment of libraries in jails and inspection, monitoring and supervision of the ADP schemes.

The IG prison KP showed satisfaction over the ongoing activities in prisons and directed for improvements and to ensure a paradigm shift from custody to corrections. The Inspector General of Prisons also assured that efforts will be made for the resolution of issues highlighted by Superintendents.

Later, the Inspector General Prison KP inaugurated the Regional Prison Office Hazara division and certificates were distributed amongst the best-performing Superintendents.