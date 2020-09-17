IG KP visits Haripur, inspects crime scene of murder of PTI leader

Inspector General Police (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi visited Haripur and inspected the crime scene where PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal was assassinated

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi visited Haripur and inspected the crime scene where PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal was assassinated.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, DPO Haripur Syed Ashfaq Anwar, SP Investigation Inayat Ali Shah and SP CTD Saeed Khan Tanoli were also present on the occasion.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspected the scene and later, a detailed briefing was given by the police officers at the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DPO Office, Haripur regarding the investigation and progress so far in the case.

The IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed satisfaction over the investigation so far in the case. He directed the police to complete the investigation process with all available resources as soon as possible and bring all the accused involved to justice.

The protection of life, property and fundamental rights of the people is the first responsibility of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police which will be ensured in all cases, IG said.