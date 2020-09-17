UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG KP Visits Haripur, Inspects Crime Scene Of Murder Of PTI Leader

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:31 PM

IG KP visits Haripur, inspects crime scene of murder of PTI leader

Inspector General Police (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi visited Haripur and inspected the crime scene where PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal was assassinated

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi visited Haripur and inspected the crime scene where PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal was assassinated.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, DPO Haripur Syed Ashfaq Anwar, SP Investigation Inayat Ali Shah and SP CTD Saeed Khan Tanoli were also present on the occasion.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspected the scene and later, a detailed briefing was given by the police officers at the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DPO Office, Haripur regarding the investigation and progress so far in the case.

The IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed satisfaction over the investigation so far in the case. He directed the police to complete the investigation process with all available resources as soon as possible and bring all the accused involved to justice.

The protection of life, property and fundamental rights of the people is the first responsibility of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police which will be ensured in all cases, IG said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Progress Haripur All

Recent Stories

Russia Not Sending to Poland Dispatchers Allegedly ..

23 seconds ago

Commissioner Sukkur pays visit to educational inst ..

26 seconds ago

Int'l Equal Pay Day to be marked on Friday

27 seconds ago

E &T fixes recovery targets

33 seconds ago

PCB and PTV deal: Local players to get maximum ben ..

34 minutes ago

OPCW Says Sent Experts to Collect Navalny's Sample ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.