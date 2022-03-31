IG lauds Pindi Police best security arrangements during Pak-Australia matches

Inspector General of Punjab Police (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday visited Regional Police Office and held meeting with District Police Officers of Rawalpindi Region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday visited Regional Police Office and held meeting with District Police Officers of Rawalpindi Region.

The IG Punjab appreciated the best security arrangements ensured during Pak-Australia cricket Match series in Rawalpindi.

The meeting was attended by RPO Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, CPO Rawalpindi, DPOs of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, CTO and Divisional SPs, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

Rawalpindi Region Police Officers gave detailed briefing to IG Punjab on overall crime situation and progress in the important cases.

On the occasion, IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan said the Police officers should take concrete steps by adopting effective strategies against criminal elements.

He added that strict action should be taken against organized groups involved in the heinous drug smuggling.

He directed the Police teams that patrolling should be increased at night to curb street crime whereas the supervisory officers should join the patrolling teams in the field.

IGP Khan said the Police should ensure implementation of zero tolerance policy against encroachment mafia.

The criminals involved in cases of abuse and violence against women and children do not deserve any concessions, the IG Punjab said.

He also directed the Police officials to ensure timely measures to control kite flying and aerial firing.

He added that the open court should be made truly effective for the immediate solution of the problems of the citizens.

"Special measures should be taken to improve the flow of traffic in the city of Rawalpindi for the convenience of the citizens", the IG Punjab directed the Police officials.

Keeping in view, the advent of the month of Ramadan, the IG said special attention should be paid to the security of mosques and other places of worship during the month of Ramzan.