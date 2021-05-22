UrduPoint.com
IG Lauds Role Of ITP In Maintaining Traffic Flow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 08:26 PM

Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has lauded the role of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for maintaining traffic flow in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has lauded the role of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for maintaining traffic flow in the city.

The IGP took a round of different roads of the city on Saturday to review the efforts and arrangements undertaken by the ITP to avert accidents and maintaining flow of the traffic.

He met with officers and jawans during his visit, according to the media wing of the police department. SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed briefed the IG on the campaigns launched by the police against fancy and non-pattern number plates and vehicles with tinted glasses in the city. He told the IG that the ITP has so far issued 6,02600 challans for violation of different traffic rules.

He said that the police was taking action against the violators without any discrimination. He was of the view that installation of CCTV cameras has helped reduction in traffic accidents.

Lauding the performance of the ITP officials, the IGP said that they perform their duty in harsh weather as well. He observed that ITP is a role model at the international level. He sought further improvement in functioning of the force.

He urged the officials to help the road-users in distress. He asked the personnel to be vigilant especially during morning/rush hours so that traffic could run on the roads smoothly. He also asked the officials to intensify campaign against non-pattern number plates.

