IG listens police employees problems,issues orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office, and issued orders

for immediate relief.

In response to various financial assistance requests, the IG Punjab issued orders accordingly.

For retired Constable Touseef ul Haq's request, orders were issued to the DIG Welfare for assistance.

Similarly, in the case of Constable Tanveer ul Hassan’s request, instructions for relief were given

to the DIG Welfare.

Regarding Constable Laiq Abbas's request, relief orders were issued to

the AIG Welfare. In the case of the son of the late Head Constable Syed Athar Ali, orders for

relief were issued to the DPO Layyah.

Additionally, based on the request of retired constable Riaz Hussain, instructions for relief were

given to the CCPO Lahore.

Furthermore, IG Punjab also issued orders regarding other requests related to discipline, administration, promotion, and welfare.