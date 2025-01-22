IG Listens Police Employees Problems,issues Orders
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office, and issued orders
for immediate relief.
In response to various financial assistance requests, the IG Punjab issued orders accordingly.
For retired Constable Touseef ul Haq's request, orders were issued to the DIG Welfare for assistance.
Similarly, in the case of Constable Tanveer ul Hassan’s request, instructions for relief were given
to the DIG Welfare.
Regarding Constable Laiq Abbas's request, relief orders were issued to
the AIG Welfare. In the case of the son of the late Head Constable Syed Athar Ali, orders for
relief were issued to the DPO Layyah.
Additionally, based on the request of retired constable Riaz Hussain, instructions for relief were
given to the CCPO Lahore.
Furthermore, IG Punjab also issued orders regarding other requests related to discipline, administration, promotion, and welfare.
