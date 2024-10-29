Open Menu

IG Motorway Awards Cash Prizes To Officials For Rescuing A Family From Burning Car

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 08:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry honoured the officers of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for saving a family from a burning vehicle, in a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The IG praised the NHMP officer's dedication and encouraged them to continue serving with the same commitment, ensuring the safety and support of all travellers on national highways.

Earlier, the NHMP officials had saved a family from a burning car while risking their lives during an incident near M-1- Sial Mor on the motorway.

The vehicle, a Toyota Corolla driven by Dawood Ahmed, was heading towards Faisalabad when a petrol leak caused it to catch fire.

DSP NHMP Syed Hasnat Ali, Inspector Saifullah and Lady Sub-Inspector Maleeha Saqlain acted swiftly by using modern fire fighting equipment to control the flames and evacuate the passengers safely.

