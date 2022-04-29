UrduPoint.com

IG Motorway Police Attends Special Iftar Dinner At Lines HQ

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 12:43 PM

IG Motorway Police attends special Iftar dinner at Lines HQ

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani attended a special Iftar dinner organized for the patrolling officers and ministerial staff living at the Motorway Police Lines Headquarter, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani attended a special Iftar dinner organized for the patrolling officers and ministerial staff living at the Motorway Police Lines Headquarter, Islamabad.

A number of female, male patrolling officers from all ranks and ministerial staff living at the lines attended Iftar dinner, said a statement.

IG Motorway Police also had discussion with the officers and staff and listened to their problems and issues.

He vowed that he would try to improve the living standards and other facilities at the Police Lines. He also appreciated the passion and dedication of the staff members on the occasion.

The Iftar dinner was also attended by the senior NHMP police officers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Motorway Male Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Af ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

14 minutes ago
 Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

38 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

34 minutes ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

34 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.