IG Motorway Police attends special Iftar dinner at Lines HQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani attended a special Iftar dinner organized for the patrolling officers and ministerial staff living at the Motorway Police Lines Headquarter, Islamabad.

A number of female, male patrolling officers from all ranks and ministerial staff living at the lines attended Iftar dinner, said a statement.

IG Motorway Police also had discussion with the officers and staff and listened to their problems and issues.

He vowed that he would try to improve the living standards and other facilities at the Police Lines. He also appreciated the passion and dedication of the staff members on the occasion.

The Iftar dinner was also attended by the senior NHMP police officers.