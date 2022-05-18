UrduPoint.com

IG Motorway Police Conducts A Field Visit To M-2, M-1 Facilitation Centre

Published May 18, 2022

IG Motorway Police conducts a field visit to M-2, M-1 facilitation centre

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood conducted a field visit to (M-2) North toll plaza and (M-1) facilitation centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood conducted a field visit to (M-2) North toll plaza and (M-1) facilitation centre.

During the visit, IG NHMP was received by Additional Inspector General Muhammad Zubair Hashmi and Deputy Inspector General (M-2) North Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, said a press release.

He was briefed about recent developments on (M-2) North and also distributed prizes to employees of NHMP, NHA, and FWO. Additionally, awards were also distributed to drivers of public service vehicles with the best track record.

IG NHMP addressed officials including sector and zonal commanders and highlighted the importance of motorways and challenges in facilitation of commuters amidst an increasing traffic volume.

He shared that in the next era for the organization, there will be a renewed focus on welfare of all employees, implementation of intelligent systems that employ technological innovations, and enhancement of presence and effectiveness.

NHMP is undertaking new initiatives that reduce dependency on human intervention and instead use technologies like variable messaging signs, body-worn cameras, and intuitive automations that streamline processes for commuters.

The public service management system already in place on M-2 and M-3, will be replicated on all motorways. A stricter regime to ensure enforcement will be put in place by manning all toll plazas.

Similarly, drones will be deployed for enforcement, surveillance, and mitigating fencing issues. A new black point system will also be launched soon whereby motorists will begin accruing demerit points on their driving licenses for various violations.

