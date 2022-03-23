UrduPoint.com

IG Motorway Police Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day, Prays For Country's Prosperity

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani in a special message on Pakistan Day said, "May Allah protect our country from all evils and help it prosper with every passing day." The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) chief took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Pakistan Day on Wednesday

He wrote on his official Twitter handle that the NHMP was celebrating the day together with the whole nation.

With this message on his official twitter handle, he also shared a video paying tribute to the officials and staff of the NHMP who were always there at the service of the people.

