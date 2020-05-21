UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Motorway Police Inaugurates Online Classes Of Under Training Patrol Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:24 AM

IG Motorway Police inaugurates online classes of under training patrol officers

Inspector General National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday inaugurated online classes of the 10th Probation Course of under training Patrol Officers of the NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday inaugurated online classes of the 10th Probation Course of under training Patrol Officers of the NHMP.

According to the details, all the training activities in the Motorway Police Training College like other training colleges in the country were also postponed due to outbreak of coronavirus.

On the direction of IG Motorway Police, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam formulated strategy for online training. After formulation of the course procedure, IG Motorway Police Wednesday formally inaugurated the online classes. Speaking on the occasion to the trainee officers online IG Motorway Police Syed Kaleem Imam urged the trainee officers to focus on their training in the current situation and take precautionary measures to avoid a global pandemic.

DIG Mehboob Aslam told IG Motorway Police that the trainee officers would be taught all the subjects of theory in the first phase while practical work would be done in the second phase when the situation would improve.

Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the efforts of DIG Mehboob Aslam for arranging online training programme and said that in the context of global pandemic, training activities could be continued uninterrupted through online classes. Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir Sindhu, DSP Training Naseem Abbas Shah, DS Admin Timur Khan and other officers of Motorway Police were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Motorway All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

1 hour ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

1 hour ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

2 hours ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

2 hours ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.