IG Motorway Police inaugurates online classes of under training patrol officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday inaugurated online classes of the 10th Probation Course of under training Patrol Officers of the NHMP.

According to the details, all the training activities in the Motorway Police Training College like other training colleges in the country were also postponed due to outbreak of coronavirus.

On the direction of IG Motorway Police, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam formulated strategy for online training. After formulation of the course procedure, IG Motorway Police Wednesday formally inaugurated the online classes. Speaking on the occasion to the trainee officers online IG Motorway Police Syed Kaleem Imam urged the trainee officers to focus on their training in the current situation and take precautionary measures to avoid a global pandemic.

DIG Mehboob Aslam told IG Motorway Police that the trainee officers would be taught all the subjects of theory in the first phase while practical work would be done in the second phase when the situation would improve.

Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the efforts of DIG Mehboob Aslam for arranging online training programme and said that in the context of global pandemic, training activities could be continued uninterrupted through online classes. Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir Sindhu, DSP Training Naseem Abbas Shah, DS Admin Timur Khan and other officers of Motorway Police were also present on the occasion.