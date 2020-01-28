IG Motorway Police inaugurates Public Service Information Management Centre

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) A D Khowaja on Tuesday inaugurated Public Service Management Centre here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) A D Khowaja on Tuesday inaugurated Public Service Management Centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that NHMP was striving for ensuring safety of the road users and launch of Public Service Information Centre by Motorway Zone was part of the same process, said a press release issued.

He said that under the system data of passenger vans would be collected, which would include public service vehicles fitness and PSV drivers information.

After completion of this data, the unfit vehicles would not be allowed to enter the Motorway and drivers not possessing proper licence would not be allowed to drive on the Motorway.

The IG Motorway said that in future fitness, route permit details and expiry of drivers licence would be maintained through this software.

He said that QR bar code would be introduced which would be installed on all vehicles. The passengers would be able to get all information about the vehicle and send the same to any relatives.

He said that objective of this software was to make motorways more safe for the passengers.

He appreciated DIG Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed and sector commander Salman Ali Khan's efforts for making journey on Motorways.