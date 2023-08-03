IG Motorway Police inquires about health of injured officer at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sultan Ali Khwaja Thursday paid a visit to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad to inquire about the health of Nasir Tanoli, Patrolling Officer, who sustained severe injuries in an accident.

IG NHMP extended his gratitude to the administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital and the dedicated medical team for their exceptional efforts in ensuring Nasir Tanoli received best possible treatment and care.

IG Khwaja also met with the Hospital Director Dr.

Ashfaq Ahmed and discussed the treatment and medical attention being provided to Nasir Tanoli.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed said the medical team was carefully tending to Nasir Tanoli's needs, ensuring he receive all essential facilities and care, with the optimistic aspiration of his swift recovery.

Sultan Ali Khwaja personally visited the Intensive Care Unit to oversee Nasir Tanoli's treatment and acknowledge his resilience. During this visit, DMS Dr Manan, and Dr Munawar, ICU Incharge provided a detailed briefing on Nasir Tanoli's current condition.