Open Menu

IG Motorway Police Inquires About Health Of Injured Officer At ATH Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

IG Motorway Police inquires about health of injured officer at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sultan Ali Khwaja Thursday paid a visit to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad to inquire about the health of Nasir Tanoli, Patrolling Officer, who sustained severe injuries in an accident.

IG NHMP extended his gratitude to the administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital and the dedicated medical team for their exceptional efforts in ensuring Nasir Tanoli received best possible treatment and care.

IG Khwaja also met with the Hospital Director Dr.

Ashfaq Ahmed and discussed the treatment and medical attention being provided to Nasir Tanoli.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed said the medical team was carefully tending to Nasir Tanoli's needs, ensuring he receive all essential facilities and care, with the optimistic aspiration of his swift recovery.

Sultan Ali Khwaja personally visited the Intensive Care Unit to oversee Nasir Tanoli's treatment and acknowledge his resilience. During this visit, DMS Dr Manan, and Dr Munawar, ICU Incharge provided a detailed briefing on Nasir Tanoli's current condition.

Related Topics

Accident Police Abbottabad Motorway Visit Nasir All Best

Recent Stories

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz But ..

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

18 minutes ago
 55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

37 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 hours ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

5 hours ago
SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

5 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

6 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

7 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan