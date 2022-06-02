UrduPoint.com

IG Motorway Police Instructs Police To Impose Heavy Fine On Rash Driving

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

IG Motorway Police instructs police to impose heavy fine on rash driving

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police decided to impose heavy fine on rash drivers with an objective to make them follow traffic rules and help avoid road accidents.

Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood in a video message on Thursday stated that nobody would be allowed to resort to over-speeding.

The over-speeding vans would be chased and in case of violation, the owners of the vehicles would face punishment in form of heavy fine.

According to World Health Organization, a total 30,000 persons died in road accidents in the country. So, it is very much essential to take immediate action against rash drivers. Everybody would be bound to follow traffic rules.

The violators of traffic rules would be dealt strictly, said IG Khalid Mahmood.

Khalid informed that the Motorways were being monitored with help of drone cameras. Similarly, the modern equipments have been installed along Motorways to improve checking of vehicles. Passengers are very respectable and the police is bound to provide security and safety to passengers. Data of passenger vehicles have been preserved properly, said the official.

The owners of passenger vehicles were directed to keep the vehicles in third lane. The police is also managing the record of buses, driver, vehicle's registration, route permit and other necessary document.

Related Topics

Drone World Police Motorway Driver Fine Vehicles Road Vehicle Died Traffic

Recent Stories

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

31 seconds ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

38 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

57 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.