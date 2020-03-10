UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Motorway Police Kaleem Imam Visits South Zone Office In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:13 PM

IG Motorway Police Kaleem Imam visits South Zone office in Karachi

Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam met the officers and staff of South Zone, Karachi while visiting the regional headquarters and chaired a meeting on administrative matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam met the officers and staff of South Zone, Karachi while visiting the regional headquarters and chaired a meeting on administrative matters.

During the meeting, Additional IG, South Region, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Pathan briefed him about the management of South Zone through multimedia.

The meeting was attended by sector commanders, all senior and junior officers of the South zone, said a press release on Tuesday.

The officers and staff were motivated to utilize their best professional capabilities to improve the department's performance, enhance patrolling, ensure safe and easier journeys.

Additional IG, South Region, Dr.

Aftab Ahmed Pathan said the force was referred as a role model for all government services.

He advised Regional commanders and the officers not to compromise on principles and face difficult situations to the best of their abilities.

He further expressed that zonal issues were required to be resolved with collective efforts and effective operations to illuminate the department's name.

In his address, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam directed the officers to remain polite and courteous.

He described the strong nature of his family, his workmates as a means of helping others to help them. Further, he listened to the problems of the officers and employees during the meeting and issued orders for their resolution on the spot.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution Police Motorway Family All Government Best

Recent Stories

Diligent testing reveals 15 new COVID-19 cases, in ..

15 minutes ago

5 more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

15 minutes ago

EU to stop 'ghost flights' in coronavirus fightbac ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to open Syrian 'crimes against humanity' t ..

2 minutes ago

French Ligue 1 matches behind closed doors until m ..

2 minutes ago

One woman die, 7 persons injure as two vehicles fe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.