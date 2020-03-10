IG Motorway Police Kaleem Imam visits South Zone office in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam met the officers and staff of South Zone, Karachi while visiting the regional headquarters and chaired a meeting on administrative matters.

During the meeting, Additional IG, South Region, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Pathan briefed him about the management of South Zone through multimedia.

The meeting was attended by sector commanders, all senior and junior officers of the South zone, said a press release on Tuesday.

The officers and staff were motivated to utilize their best professional capabilities to improve the department's performance, enhance patrolling, ensure safe and easier journeys.

Additional IG, South Region, Dr.

Aftab Ahmed Pathan said the force was referred as a role model for all government services.

He advised Regional commanders and the officers not to compromise on principles and face difficult situations to the best of their abilities.

He further expressed that zonal issues were required to be resolved with collective efforts and effective operations to illuminate the department's name.

In his address, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam directed the officers to remain polite and courteous.

He described the strong nature of his family, his workmates as a means of helping others to help them. Further, he listened to the problems of the officers and employees during the meeting and issued orders for their resolution on the spot.