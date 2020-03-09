IG Motorway Police visits South zone office

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Monday visited the South Zone office of NH&MP and held a meeting with the officers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Monday visited the South Zone office of NH&MP and held a meeting with the officers.

The IG Motorway Police urged upon further improving the performance of the institution.

He ordered for effective patrolling, to ensure safety of road users, further strengthening the capabilities of officers and personnel of the force.

The IG also emphasized upon welfare of the officers and personnel of NH&MP.

DIG NH&MP South Aftab Ahmed Pathan, Sector Commander Sukkur Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo, Sector Commander Sakrand Sajjad Bhatti, Sector Commander Jamshoro Zubair Anwar Soomro and Sector Commander Indus Highway N-55 Ishtiaq Arain, all other senior and junior officers of Zone attended the meeting.