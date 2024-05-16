IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Salman Chaudhry after assuming charge has taken significant steps to address the issue of overloading on National Highways and Motorways (NH&MP).

By implementing a 100 per cent axle load control regime and forming special squads to enforce it, the Motorway Police has been demonstrating a commitment to protecting the infrastructure and ensuring the safety of both the roads and the people who use them, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

In this regard, IG Salman Chaudhry while issuing directions, said that in the future, overloaded vehicles should not be allowed to ply on national highways.

The IG, by emphasising zero tolerance for overloaded vehicles, sent a strong message to transporters and drivers about the seriousness of the issue.

Additionally, involving key stakeholders such as the Port Qasim and Karachi Port Trust showed a coordinated effort to address the problem comprehensively.

The support from transport unions and owners underscored a collective effort to ensure the success of these initiatives and uphold the safety and efficiency of transportation routes, vital for the country's economic development.