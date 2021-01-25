IG Muhammad Tahir Rai calls on Governor Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House Quetta after assuming his new responsibilities on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House Quetta after assuming his new responsibilities on Monday.

During the meeting, the steps taken by law enforcement agencies against terrorism, ongoing development projects for economic promotion and prosperity in the province and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan congratulated IG Police Muhammad Tahir Rai on assuming office and said that the services and sacrifices of all law enforcement agencies in establishing lasting peace in the country and the province were commendable.

He said the law and order situation has been improved significantly due to better performances of security forces and sacrifices of them.

Expressing good wishes for the success of the new IG Police, Governor Yasinzai hoped that this year would prove to be a year of lasting peace and more economic prosperity for the country and the province.