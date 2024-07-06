IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain city peace

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Inspector General Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday issued strict instructions to all senior police officers that the police should ensure the peace of the city and the protection of lives, property of the citizens.

According to Police Spokesman, a High level meeting chaired by IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi in which all DIGs, SSPs, AIGs, Sps participated in the meeting.

Law and order situation in the city and other important issues were reviewed during the meeting.

Islamabad Police is responsible for maintaining law and order in the Federal capital the IG said.

He said the purpose of being on duty round the clock is to ensure public safety, adding from constable to IG we are all a team said Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.