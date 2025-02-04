IG NHMP awards appreciation certificates to officers for recovering huge quantities of drugs, weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Inspector General (IG)of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP)Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Monday recognized the outstanding performance of the personnel of NHMP for recovering large quantities of drugs and illegal weapons during an operation at GT Road near Chichawatni.

The IG NHMP honoured the two officials Sub-Inspector Munsab Mohsin and Constable Saif ur Rehman with cash rewards and certificates of appreciation for displaying exceptional professionalism and risking their lives in a prestigious ceremony held at NHMP headquarters here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG, NHMP Riffat Raja stated that the prompt action and sense of duty served as a beacon of inspiration for the entire force.

As per details, officers of the NHMP signalled a suspicious over-speed white Toyota Corolla Car with tinted glasses, bearing registration number AAS-740, for checking near Harappa Toll Plaza on GT Road while the driver instead of stopping, accelerated in an attempt to flee.

The motorway police officers immediately alerted their next patrolling mobile to intercept the suspicious car and on searching the car near Mehar Din cotton factory the officers recovered 36 kilograms of of hashish, one SMG, five magazines containing 285 bullets, two Beretta and three Glock Pistols with ten magazines, three mobile phones, cash, and three debit cards,

The motorway police handed over the arrested two culprits along with the recovered illegal weapons, drugs, and other items to the SHO Zeeshan Bashir of Police Station Kassowal for further legal action and investigation.